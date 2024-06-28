The upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 have been leaked in official renders

There are less than two weeks left until the next Samsung Unpacked presentation. And on the eve of this event, well-known insider Evan Blass shared official marketing images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 3.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch is generally consistent with the renders that were published earlier. However, the new images show that the device will use a proprietary connection between the watch and the straps, like the Apple Watch. In the past, Samsung has used spring pins for wider compatibility with third-party bands, but it looks like that will change for this model.

Although the overall shape of the watch is square, it has a round display. The device has orange accent elements and will be available in three color options: silver, darker natural titanium, and black.

The standard version of the Galaxy Watch 7 is more reminiscent of the company’s previous models. In the image, you can see small colored spots on both sides of the watch strap.

Blass also shared images of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless headphones. Both models switch to a design with legs. They are more angular than Apple’s AirPods, but the overall vibe is quite similar. This design may help improve voice calls (and the assistant’s interaction with artificial intelligence), as the microphone will move a little closer to the person’s mouth.

The Pro version stands out a bit more with its dark gray finish and transparent case lid.

The official announcement of the new Samsung devices is expected on July 10.