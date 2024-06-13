The US extends sanctions and cuts Russia off from IT services

The United States has imposed new sanctions against Russia. The new list includes a ban on providing software and IT services to individuals based in Russia.

This is stated in the document, published on the website of the US Department of the Treasury.

The headline of this document states that the sanctions were imposed in connection with the completion of Russia’s transition to a full military economy.

The document states that it is prohibited to export, sell, supply from the United States, as well as through third countries, services in the field of IT consulting and design, IT support and cloud services for software to any person from Russia.

The decision will come into force on September 12.

«Today’s actions increase the risk of secondary sanctions for foreign financial institutions that deal with Russia’s military economy. They limit the ability of the Russian military-industrial base to use certain services», — the department emphasized.

It is also reported that sanctions are being imposed againstmore than 300 individuals and legal entities both in Russia and abroad – in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Caribbean – whose products and services allow Russia to support its military efforts and avoid sanctions.

At the same time, the new bans do not apply to operations related to telecommunications technologies and humanitarian missions.