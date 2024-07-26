The US police will buy a Tesla Cybertruck for the service: «We like this dumpster»

In the United States, police departments are competing to be the first to receive a Tesla Cybertruck. It seems that the cops are very fond of this car, despite it’s` the tendency to break, and are affectionately called «trash can».

The Irvine, California, police department’s social media accounts announce the imminent arrival of the Cybertruck in the city. The Irvine police posted a photo of an electric pickup truck decorated with red and blue lights that illuminate the local department’s logo on the concrete floor. The hashtagged message states that police officers are not joking about the new vehicle in Irvine.

Irvine police confirmed to Gizmodo that they will indeed be getting a Cybetruck:

«The car will be used for public outreach. We will not provide any further information until we officially introduce it to the community in a few months,» the email says.

У Facebook users recalled an episode of raccoons that tried to steal food from the closed Cybetruck body as if from a garbage can.

«So… a more colorful garbage can on wheels?», — the commenter asked. «We like this dumpster», — the police wrote back. «So you won’t be able to chase theft suspects in the countryside without recharging for an hour. Ideal for criminals,», — another commenter said. «Gas tanks don’t last forever either», — the police responded.

Previously, the resource 404 Media published an internal email from an Anaheim police sergeant announcing that the department would be using Tesla. «I spoke with the chief yesterday and we still want to be the first department to have a Cybertruck,» it reads. Anaheim police said the email was a joke, but they are interested in purchasing a Cybertruck.

The account in X Twitter a police officer in Rosenberg, Texas, took a picture of one of Tesla’s electric pickups on the street and posted it with a text:

«What do you think, Elon Musk… will the Cybertruck be a good vehicle for the police? It’s still hard to find new vehicles to replenish our old units. Should we make changes in 2024?».

Unplugged Performance, a California-based company that specializes in custom vehicles, unveiled its own version of the Cybertruck in June, aimed at police. It is unclear whether the company has sold any tactical-style Cybertrucks, but its president said Popular Science it said it had spoken to several police departments about the car.

