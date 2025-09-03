The Verkhovna Rada allowed to book even "problematic" men with violations: who will get a chance to work and a deferment

Men who are not on the military register or are even wanted by the Military Criminal Code may now be given a chance to work at critical enterprises. They will be allowed to make a temporary reservation for 45 days. These innovations were supported by members of the Verkhovna Rada, who voted in favor of draft law No. 13335 in the first reading.

This refers to those who do not have a military ID, have not updated their data, or are on the “wanted” list of the Military Criminal Code. They will be given the opportunity to officially get a job and get a deferral, but only for a certain period of time. This will be possible due to the amendments to the Law «On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization». If a company is recognized as critical to the economy or defense sector, its employees will be able to get reservations even if they are not:

they do not have or have incorrectly executed military documents;

they are not registered;

they have not updated their personal data;

They are wanted by the TCC (but not for criminal offenses).

Such a reservation will be valid for no more than 45 days from the date when a person is officially hired. And it will be possible to use it only once a year.

Separately, the law «On the Organization of Labor Relations during Martial Law» proposes to allow companies to hire such employees for a probationary period even without documents from the CCP. This will not be considered a violation. If the employee fails to bring the documents in order during the probationary period — the employer will be able to dismiss him or her.

The authors of the law explain that the problem arose due to confusion. While the company is waiting for an official decision on the reservation of its employees, they manage to receive summonses. Or during the data verification, it turns out that someone has not updated their documents — and they are immediately put on the wanted list.

But these innovations have drawn criticism from the military. The Ministry of Defense opposed these changes. They believe it is unfair that “problematic” employees will have an advantage over those who honestly follow the rules of mobilization.

It is also worth mentioning that even men who updated their data on time also received fines because of Reserve+.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper