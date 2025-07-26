«The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon»: season 3 trailer, which resembles Resident Evil 4 — the series was extended for season 4

The star of «The Walking Dead» Norman Reedus returns in the new season of his solo spin-off — and this time the action is set in Spain. AMC has shown the first full trailer for the third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon» during Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego. The atmosphere in it is quite reminiscent of Resident Evil 4 — zombies, a remote Spanish town, a local «king», and a lone hero who saves people.

The trailer shows Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) trying to get home. They leave a post-apocalyptic London by boat — thanks to Stephen Merchant’s character, «the last Englishman in England». But after a storm, the couple finds themselves on the coast of Solac del Mar in Spain. There is no less horror there than in the UK: the locals are forced to give up their daughters in exchange for trucks of weapons. This barbaric practice is the perfect assignment for Daryl, who never stands aside from evil.

Yes, the trailer doesn’t feature Dr. Salvador with a chainsaw, as in Resident Evil 4but the atmosphere is similar — a stranger from America confronts a savage regime in an isolated settlement where zombies reign. And Daryl copes with it, as always, silently and resolutely.

During Comic-Con 2025, the creators of the series announced that they have already renewed «The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon» for the fourth and final season. The filming will start in July this year in Spain. The event was attended by actors Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, producer Scott Gimple and showrunner David Zabel. They assured the audience that there would be more to be surprised by.

«Daryl Dixon’s journey has been incredible. I thank every fan who has joined us on this journey,» Reedus said in a previous statement. «It has been an honor to create this story for these characters and we are so grateful for how it has been received. Your love and support has made every moment worthwhile. This finale isn’t just a wrap-up; it’s a celebration of what we’ve all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl’s journey is far from over».

The third season of «The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon» will air on AMC and AMC+ on September 7.

Fans of the «The Walking Dead» universe may also be interested to know that another spin-off about two other popular characters has also been renewed for a new season. Earlier this month, the authors revealed that the adventures of Negan and Maggie will continue in the third season «The Walking Dead: City of the Dead».

Source: gamesradar 1, 2