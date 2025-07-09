The war of the future: «The Third Assault» attacked and captured the Russians exclusively with the help of robots

«The third assault» claims to be the first confirmed successful assault in modern warfare on the positions of the Russian occupiers exclusively with the help of air and ground drones.

In a fascinating video with comments from the fighters of the NRC «NC13» BPS Company «DEUS EX MACHINA» 2nd Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, you can see how the UAV and ground drone first attacked the Russian position and then helped them to be captured when they expressed such a desire.

Aerial drone was the first to attack the dugout, with the aim of further destroying the occupiers’ manpower with a ground robot, which inflicted damage with «three anti-tank mines». When the Russians saw that another NRC was approaching them to finish them off, they «quickly found some cardboard somewhere and something to write with» and wrote «We want to surrender» (that’s right, the inscription can be seen in the video). UAVs helped the Russian aggressors to get to the prisoners.

«No infantry and no losses. «The Third Assault Brigade conducted an unprecedented operation — the soldiers attacked enemy positions in the Kharkiv region, cleared them and captured the occupiers exclusively with the help of drones and ground robotic systems».

Earlier, neighboring infantry units had tried to storm the position twice, but only the third attack — with the help of robots – succeeded. As a result, Ukrainian forces took over the fortifications and the forest belt.

Source: «Third assault»