The Watchers: trailer for the first film by M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter — in theaters from June 6

Warner Bros. has released a trailer for the upcoming horror film «The Watchers*], written and directed by Ishana Knight Shyamalan, daughter of the famous director M. Night Shyamalan, — her directorial debut. The film, based on the gothic horror novel by A.H. Shine, stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and others. The film’s premiere in Ukraine is scheduled for June 6, 2024.

From producer M. Night Shyamalan and director Ishana Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers”, based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The story follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist who finds herself stranded in a vast forest in the west of Ireland. The shelter she finds with three strangers turns into a trap. Every night, they are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures who cannot be seen, but can see everything.

In the trailer, Mina is looking at a wall made entirely of glass — she knows that it is actually a one-way window. Every night, a group of people are watched by a mysterious, sinister audience, Mina being the latest addition to this group. She can hear applause from the other side of the window, but she can’t tell who is using her for entertainment.

M. Night Shyamalan produced his daughter’s project, along with Ashwin Rajan and Nimith Mankada. Joe Homewood and Steven Dembitzer are executive producers. The film is presented by New Line Cinema and Blinding Edge Pictures.

Source: Variety