The Weasley family at King's Cross Station: new footage from the Harry Potter filming and a first look at Ron in action

A new video from the set of the Harry Potter series shows the Weasley family in action as Ron, Ginny and the twins, led by the redheaded wizard’s mother, Molly, arrive at King’s Cross station in London.

King’s Cross is an important place in the Harry Potter world, as it is the location of Platform 9¾, where the Hogwarts Express starts on its way to Hogwarts School of Magic. The video doesn’t show the platform or the train itself, but it does show the Weasley family together for the first time after an “off-set” selfie — Ron (Alistair Stout), Ginny (Gracie Cochrane), Molly (Katherine Parkinson), and the twins Fred and George (Tristan and Gabrielle Garland).

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: The Weasleys have arrived at King’s Cross for #HarryPotter filming. Hoping for more exciting reveals soon! Please tag @portkey if you share it. #KingsCross #London pic.twitter.com/O3MAag9Imk — Portus (@portkey) August 24, 2025

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Alistair Stout became the first member of the Weasley family to be introduced as a key actor in the Harry Potter series as Ron Weasley — Harry’s (Dominic McLaughlin) and Hermione’s (Arabella Stanton) best friend. The footage from the filming gives the first look at his character’s image in the show: Ron is wearing a checkered shirt and a T-shirt of his favorite Quidditch team, the Chudley Cannons.

Exclusive pictures from today’s filming in King’s Cross. These actors are AMAZING! 2027 can’t come soon enough! #HarryPotter #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/zUIQXTdEfE — Portus (@portkey) August 24, 2025

The Harry Potter series is a new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books as seen by HBO, for which at least 7 seasons are planned with “adherence to the book canon.” Filming of the first season is in full swing, and we have already saw Harry in the company of the Dursleys at the London Zoo and his journey to the Avenue de Diagon, accompanied by Hagrid (Nick Frost)

The rest of the cast includes John Lithgow (Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), and the controversial Paapu Essiedu (Snape). Actors the role of Voldemort has already been chosenbut his identity is not to be disclosed until the release.

The premiere of the first season, which will consist of 8 episodes, is scheduled for 2027.

Source: ComicBook, Collider