The Witcher 3 cut content: boat racing back in the game

Congratulations on the issue official modification tool The Witcher 3 REDkit enthusiasts continue to find and restore the game’s cut content. Recently, we’ve recovered a large cutaway of the Witcher 3 finale and now the boat races have been removed.

The MerseyRockoff modder found the audio and text files for a short series of quests where Geralt could participate in boat races and set about recreating them. According to the enthusiast, all the conversations, characters, messages, and journal entries featured in the mod were originally written by CDPR, and he only brought them back into the game using REDkit. This means that the «Boat Races» mod has a seamless integration into «The Witcher 3». Geralt has full voiceover for conversations with race organizers and locals about the competition, as well as overhearing relevant chatter on the street.

In the race itself, you can choose between Novigrad or Redania, which sponsor the competition, in four tournaments: The Novigrad Regatta, the Oxenfurt Regatta, the Steering Wheel Dash, and the Wreck Rally. In each of them, the witch races between burning wooden checkpoints, and if he wins, he gets a lot of money and experience points.

To install the Boat Races mod, you need to place the modBoatRaces folder in the Mods subdirectory of The Witcher 3, and the dlcBoatRaces — folder in the game’s DLC folder. Then, as always, you need to run the Merger Script to check for conflicts, and you can start the competition.

Source: PC Gamer