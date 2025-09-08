The Witcher 3 game "The Screw" has received a physical edition — five factions, more than 400 cards and a price of $45

The Witcher 3 celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, so CD Projekt decided to please fans with a new format of the cult “Screw”.

The creators decided to release not only collectible controllers and official desktop editions. Gwent: The Legendary Edition was created in collaboration between CD Projekt Red and publishers Hachette Boardgames UK and No Loading Games. The box contains more than 400 cards with precise illustrations, five factions, tokens, stones, and a full game mat.

The set also comes with two sets of rules — a simplified version for quick games and an advanced version for tournament games. One round lasts about 20 minutes on average, and thanks to the additional modes, up to five players can play.

The publication is positioned as a “complete set”. This means that players don’t have to buy boosters or expansions — the Legendary Edition contains all the content at once. The price starts at $44.99, and you can buy the set on Amazon and in large board game stores.

The idea to transfer The Screw to a physical format appeared last year. In December 2024, they talked about a release in 2025. At the same time, company representatives emphasized that the game will be a universal gift for Witcher fans and TCG competitors who prefer the live format. According to them, the Legendary Edition was created with a focus on Geralt’s fans, but should be interesting for those who have never played The Witcher 3.

The popularity of the Screw in The Witcher 3 led to the emergence of separate projects: the Thronebreaker story campaign: The Witcher Tales in 2018 and a standalone online version for PC and mobile devices. Currently, it remains available and has its own fan base. Now, a physical edition is also available.

