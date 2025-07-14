The Witcher 3 gets a mod that opens the entire Bockler Palace with a secret room

Enthusiasts have created a mod for The Witcher 3 that gives full access to the Bockler’s Palace — with a throne, library, and secret room.

The user OlivierR45455566465 made fashionwhich allows you to fully explore the palace of the capital city of Toussaint from the «Blood and Wine» expansion at any time of the game. Now players can freely roam inside the palace with all the rooms that were either inaccessible or used only in cutscenes in the original version.

Specifically, the mod opens the luxurious entrance hall, the main tower with three levels, the Knight’s Hall, the Bockler Library with a roof, the throne room, the treasure room, and the Duchess’s room. Separately, the modder added a hidden room that you have to find yourself. All interiors are designed according to the descriptions from the «Witcher» books, not just based on the original game. This mod is designed for those who read the book series and want to see these locations live in the game.

In addition, The Witcher 3 has recently seen a lot of interesting fan mods. For example, modders have returned to the game the skill system from the first The Witcher — with over 200 new abilities. Also in the game files found an extended quest with Vivienne. And there are also rumors that The Witcher 3 may get a new big DLC, with a scale of at least «Blood and Wine».

CD Projekt Red is also not far behind: an official update is being prepared by the end of 2025, which will add support for cross-platform mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Mods will be distributed via mod.io.

Source: DSOGaming