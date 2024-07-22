The Witcher 3 has received a mod for the reputation system — not like in GTA, but it will hit you in the pocket

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a reputation system by country was introduced through the mod. Depending on Geralt’s actions, reputation points will be added or deducted, and it affects the price level during trade.

The mod Reputation System adds a little Fallout flavor to «The Witcher 3». Geralt will no longer be able to be a bad guy without being punished, and good behavior will be rewarded.

The mod adds reputation in Temeraire, Redania, Skellig, and Toussaint, which varies from the lowest level «Hated» to the level «Respected». However, you shouldn’t expect guards to immediately start hunting for Geralt as soon as he appears in Novigrad — the consequences of a bad reputation are a bit more restrained.

The Reputation System does not add a wanted system like in GTA, but it does include financial penalties. If Geralt annoys a faction too much, public goods will cost 30% more, and shops will buy things 70% cheaper. Bargaining will become more difficult, and gambling odds will also worsen. In the case of respect — the opposite is true. Stealing and other troubles reduce reputation, and completing quests, monster contracts, and winning fist fights are good ways to win fans.

However, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt already had some reputation issues. Someone big was coming for Geralt if you kept killing cows, and a tax official was checking your sources of income.

Source: GamesRadar