The Witcher 3 REDkit — mod editor for the game has been released, and CD Projekt RED has added support for Steam Workshop

CD Projekt RED has released a fresh update for the original The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the Next-Gen version. The main innovation is The Witcher 3 REDkit, a mod editor for the game, but there are other changes as well.

According to the developers, the patch makes a number of changes to improve the modding experience in The Witcher 3. In addition to REDkitSteam Workshop and large DLC-like modifications have been added, as well.

The Witcher 3 #REDkit is now available for free for all owners of the game on PC! As a player, you’ll soon be able to enrich your time in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a wealth of new content created by the community! As a modder you’re about to get your hands on the same set… pic.twitter.com/LQT6Ee4uCV — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 21, 2024

«As a player, you’ll soon be able to enrich your time in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a wealth of new community-generated content! As a modder, you’ll have the same set of tools that RED developers used to create The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt almost a decade ago — updated and adapted to the needs of modders!»

The advanced mod editor REDkit is based on the game engine. The modification tools are based on the same set of tools used by developers to create game content. REDkit provides almost unlimited freedom of modification. Both the original game and the latest version with updated graphics are supported.

PC modders will be able to create new resources, scenarios, quests, animations, etc. This makes it possible to create large stories, new locations, quest lines, and other things that were not in the game before.

The Witcher 3 was released 9 years ago and is still a favorite game for many, even without the next-gen update. However, the game has many outdated aspects, including animations. the mod editor will allow you to change them and more.

Source: DSOG