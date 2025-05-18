The Witcher by Netflix: The Wild Hunt chase will return in the final season

The Wild Hunt will return in the last 5 seasons of «The Witcher» to continue the story of season 2. His story in the series is very different from the books, so his return will be unpredictable.

This detail was found out by Redanian Intelligence, which provides insider news from the world of «Witcher» and beyond. It is difficult to predict how the story of the Wild Ride will end. In the books, Eredyn was the commander of King Oberon’s cavalry in the parallel world of the elves, Aen Elle. Ciri gets there thanks to her unique powers and stays there for a while before escaping. Eredin hunts her down because of her power to travel between worlds.

Netflix has changed the book lore beyond recognition, particularly in the miniseries «The Witcher: Bloodline». In it, Eredyn is a captain of the royal guard, but not in a parallel world, but in the same one, 1200 years ago. Through the Realm Rising, Eredyn was transported to a desolate world, and now he is pursuing Ciri, probably to return home to his beloved Brian.

Since the world of Aen Elle and King Oberon are missing from the Netflix version, much of Andrzej Sapkowski’s «The Lake Lady» does not fit into this adaptation and needs to be replaced in some way, meaning that a lot of original content may appear, the content of which is currently undisclosed.

The fourth season of «The Witcher» is currently in post-production and will be released this year. ITC.ua wrote about the completion of its filming among the picturesque landscapes of South Africa which are surprisingly reminiscent of Toussaint The fifth season will conclude with Netflix series.