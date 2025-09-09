The Witcher series introduces a new Vesemir — the actor of The Rings of Power and Harry Potter

The Witcher series will introduce several important changes in the fourth season: in addition to Geralt played by Liam Hemsworth instead of Henry Cavill, we will be shown an updated Vesemir.

Actor Kim Bodnia, who played Vesemir in the first three seasons of The Witcher, will not return to the role, instead, his character will be embodied on the screen by Peter Mullan, the website Redanian Intelligence. The reason for the replacement was conflicts in the schedule, which Kim’s representatives commented on in an interview last year:

“Kim will not be returning to the role of Vesemir as his current filming schedule did not fit in with the filming schedule for season 4 of The Witcher on Netflix.”

Mullan has an extensive filmography and has been recognized with a BAFTA award and a Cannes Film Festival award. His most recent works include Ozark and Wild West World, and a couple of major fantasy projects, including the Rings of Power series, where he played Durin III, and Harry Potter, where he played the deathly Hallows Corban Yaxley. The actor has also worked with Freya Allan (Ciri) in the horror film Baghead.

Last year, it became known that Vesemir, Lambert and Cohen to return in The Witcher season 4 and will be included in the storyline of “our days” rather than memories of Caer Morin.

The Witcher season four is currently in post-production. It is rumored to be released on Netflix, will take place this October with all 8 episodes at once. Previously, we’ve seen only one official look at Geralt, played by Hemsworth, and a lot of leaks from the an image in canonical leather. The producers had previously promised a “perfect transition” to the new incarnation,which will correspond to the “book canon”.

This year we are looking forward to a special episode of Rats, which was recreated from the canceled show.

Meanwhile, on September 30, sales of the book The Witcher: Crossroads of Ravens”, previously published by KSD showed the cover and annotation.