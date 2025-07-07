The world is the other way around: an AI robot writes letters manually, and people have forgotten how

Probably, progress has gone wrong if humans have lost the skills to create handwritten text and an AI robot has learned how to do it. Handwrytten offers exactly that.

Solemn letters, thank you notes, and congratulations seem more impressive when written by hand, especially in calligraphic handwriting. But people are rapidly losing this skill — you need to write something by hand on paper very rarely. The good news is that robots have already learned to do this work, and AI can even help create the text.

«In the vast majority of cases, you would never think it was written by a machine,» says David Wax, founder and CEO of Handwrytten.

Wax has created company in 2014. One of the ideas of the founder, who left his job at another company, was to automate the writing of farewell letters to employees and customers — he believes that such messages are more meaningful than ordinary emails.

Now Handwrytten uses the capabilities of modern technology. The main task is to produce beautiful, but not perfect letters. When writing, they vary the shape of letters, connecting elements, line spacing, and margins.

So far, about 30 styles have been developed, and the company sends 20 thousand «handwritten» letters a day to clients or directly to recipients. Most clients are enterprises, but the share of individual customers can reach up to 30%.

A recent innovation is the ability for customers to form all or part of the text with the help of artificial intelligence. The irony is that «handwritten» messages are perceived as natural by most people, unlike electronic ones — people see them as «creativity» AI. According to Wax, sales grew by about 30% last year.

«Our slogan has always been «Your words in pen and ink», but now half of it — is not your words, but ChatGPT’s», — he says.

The entrepreneur agrees with the criticism that «manuscripts» work do not have the individuality of a particular person’s handwriting. But he notes that the service sometimes just saves the day. In specific cases, customers «choice — either a handwritten letter or nothing».

For the rest, the magic works. David Wax says: «My wife will receive «ours» letters from your friendsand marvel at how beautiful their handwriting is». As for individuality, artificial intelligence technology will probably be able to solve this problem in the future, reproducing the customer’s handwriting (if they have it, of course).

Source: Business Insider