«The world’s first» bioprocessor made of 16 human brain organoids consumes «a million times» less power than conventional computers.

A Swiss biocomputing startup has launched an online platform that provides remote access to a computing device of 16 human brain organoids. The FinalSpark neuroplatform is considered to be the world’s first online platform providing access to biological neurons «in vitro». The company claims that such bioprocessors consume a million times less energy than traditional ones.

A neuroplatform capable of learning and processing information can reduce the environmental impact of computers due to its low power consumption. In a recent research article About their developments, FinalSpark researchers claim that training an AI language model like GPT-3 requires approximately 10 GWh, which is about 6,000 times more energy than the average European consumes in a whole year. Costs can be significantly reduced after successful implementation of bioprocessors.

The Neuroplatform is currently based on an architecture that can be classified as wetware: a combination of hardware, software, and biology. The main innovation of the Neuroplatform is the use of four multi-electrode arrays (MEAs) containing living tissue – organoids, which are three-dimensional cell masses of brain tissue.

Each MEA contains four organoids connected by eight electrodes, which are used for both stimulation and recording. The data is transmitted via digital-to-analog converters (Intan RHS 32 controller) at a frequency of 30 kHz and 16-bit resolution. These key architectural features are supported by a microfluidic life support system for the MEA and monitoring cameras. Data acquisition and readout is supported by the corresponding software stack.

FinalSpark has provided access to its remote computing platform to nine institutions to help spur research and development in bioprocessing. By working with these institutions, the company hopes to create the world’s first living processor. There are already three dozen universities interested in accessing the neuroplatform.

But there is one problem: biological processor organoids «live» about 100 days, while silicon chips can last for decades. The neural structures that make up bioprocessors are only suitable for experiments that last several months». Initially, they lived for several days, but now the life of organoids has been significantly extended.

Source: Tom`s Hardware