The world’s thinnest solid-state xMEMS speaker for watches delivers a full range of sound

California-based xMEMS Labs has improved the Sycamore solid-state speaker released last year, making it the world’s thinnest.

xMEMS Labs said that the improved ultra-thin Sycamore-W speaker has a 70% smaller body than similar small-sized speakers. Its thickness of just 1 mm and weight of about 150 milligram makes it ideal for use in portable devices such as smartwatch.

The speaker operates using thin-film piezoelectric actuators to excite a silicone membrane that reproduces sound waves. The developers assure that despite the miniature design, the speaker is capable of producing full-fledged sound in the low and high frequency range. The speaker enclosure can withstand shocks of up to 10 kg and is IP58-rated for water and dust protection.

«These qualities make it ideal for active lifestyle devices, as well as for smartwatches and fitness bracelets designed for outdoor use», — the developers note.

Currently, the first samples of Sycamore-W have already been provided to leading manufacturers for review portable gadgets. Mass production is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026. Additional Sycamore designs for specific device types are expected to be announced later this year.

«Sycamore-W redefines the audio format for smartwatches by combining a compact design with robust performance to meet the demands of next-generation devices. As the wrist becomes a key interface for wireless and contactless interactions with AI, Sycamore-W enables manufacturers to deliver high-quality audio in smaller, lighter, and more durable devices», — emphasized Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at xMEMS Mike Householder.

Other recent developments include xMEMS, silicon loudspeaker MEMS for wireless headphones that delivers sound pressure levels up to 115 dB in the frequency range from 6 kHz to 20 kHz with a standard 1 Vrms audio output without the need for additional amplification.

Source: NewAtlas