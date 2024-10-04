The World Wide Web Foundation (WWWF) of the Internet founder Tim Berners-Lee has ceased to operate

Last week, the World Wide Web Foundation (WWWF) in an open leaf has announced the completion of its work. For 15 years of its existence, the non-profit organization has been trying to make the Internet safer and more accessible.

The WWWF was founded in 2009 by Tim Berners-Lee, the man who is considered the inventor of the World Wide Web. The organization’s activities have made the Internet what it is in many ways.

«For many years, the Web Foundation has been the standard bearer for a secure, reliable, and efficient network. The WF has come together as an independent voice on key issues of the day, conducted groundbreaking research, influenced significant global policy, launched collectives, and created innovative tools for the industry. This work has advanced the agenda of a safe, secure and open web and helped support a broader movement of passionate advocates, contributing to greater access and better online experiences for hundreds of millions of people. We’re incredibly proud of the organization’s impact and thank our supporters for enabling us to make significant progress on accessibility issues over the past many years.

At the time of the foundation’s creation, only 20% of the world’s population had access to the Internet. Today, this number has grown to 70% and is not going to stop. But with this growth also comes the threats of fraud, malware, and hackers.

In an open letter, Berners-Lee writes that while the modern Internet continues to face new challenges, the past decade has seen the rise of many excellent organizations that defend Internet principles and the rights of online users.

Tim Berners-Lee is closing the WWWF to focus on Solid Protocol, which aims to create a more open and decentralized network.

Source: PCWorld