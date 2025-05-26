The yellow ones are also on fire: NVIDIA RTX 5090 «survived», but MSI custom cable is damaged

How long has it been since the cables on the NVIDIA RTX 5090 melted? It seems that a different color helps only psychologically if the current parameters are exceeded.

Some manufacturers, such as MSI, equip their video cards with colored cables so that the user can control the reliability of the connection to the connector and the absence of play. However, as you can see, a tight connection does not protect against overcurrent. A Reddit user realized something was wrong when the monitor started to lose signal spontaneously. After reinstalling the drivers and contacting NVIDIA support, the real reason was found.

«Over the past few days, I’ve been having a problem with my monitor suddenly turning off and displaying the message «DisplayPort not connected». I reinstalled the driver and tried everything to fix it, including contacting NVIDIA support. However, I then discovered that the cable was melted. Is it possible that only the cable is faulty and the video card is fine? I don’t see any melted or damaged contacts. I’m using a Corsair HX1500i power supply with 1500W».

According to the user, the video card did not lack power. However, the yellow cable plug is obviously not quite yellow anymore and has obvious traces of thermal damage. It seems that the cable took on all the excessive load and saved the video card. The question remains: was it a user error, a manufacturing defect, or a design flaw?

What’s interesting is the imperceptible manifestation of the defect — everything seemed to work, but with errors. The situation could probably have gotten worse if the user had ignored it. Website VideoCardz notes that only 6 cases have been confirmed so far damage to cables with NVIDIA RTX 5090 — much less, than with RTX 4090.