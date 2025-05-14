There are about 300 thousand active PS5s in Ukraine, and Sony has already sold more than 77 million worldwide

Sony has sold 77.8 million PS5 consoles worldwide, and at the same time, the activity of PlayStation Network users has increased.

Sony stated the following in its financial report for the quarter ended March 31. During this quarter, the company managed to sell 2.8 million PS5s, down from 4.5 million units sold last year in the same period. At the same time, the number of monthly active users on the PlayStation Network reached 124 million, up 6 million from a year ago.

In terms of games, users bought 76.1 million units of software for PS5 and PS4 in the same quarter, up 3.5 million from the first quarter of 2024. Of this number, 80% of sales were digital copies of full games. Sony’s own studios, on the other hand, sold only 5.9 million copies, a significant decline from 12.3 million in the previous year.

According to Serhiy Shevchenko, Head of Console at ERC, there are about 300 thousand PlayStation 5s in Ukraine. ERC is the official distributor of PlayStation in Ukraine and has accurate internal data, although it is confidential.

«But I think I can say roughly that it is about three hundred thousand. As for the regions where they are bought… It’s very difficult to come up with accurate statistics — there is a high share of online sales, which are not very well tracked by which region they go to», — added Serhii.

According to him, they have separate data on sales made in physical stores. But there is nothing unexpected there.

«These are, of course, Kyiv and cities with a population of over a million: Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv. Kharkiv, unfortunately, is very difficult now for all the obvious reasons. Of course, a lot of people have moved to the west of the country, so the western regions have significantly improved their share compared to the pre-war period,» Shevchenko said.

There is no longer a shortage of PS5s in Ukraine. This was a typical scenario in the first years after the launch, but now the consoles are available without any problems. But now sales may deteriorate a bit because Sony has increased the recommended retail price of the digital PS5 in by 25%

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: GameDev.DOU / Gematsu