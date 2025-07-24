There’s less power and fewer — frames, too: PS5 gets new «eco mode» that slows down games

Sony will add a new feature to the PS5 called — Power Saving Mode «». If you turn it on manually, the console will consume less power, but game performance will drop.

The company announced an upcoming update with some new features. One of them is the power saving mode, which is not yet available. Vice President of Product Management Shuzo Kikuchi says that the feature will not be available during the public beta. Selected users will start receiving the mode. In this particular update, the «Energy Saving» option will appear in the settings menu, but will remain inactive for now. Later, users will be able to turn it on/off as they wish.

It may be that the game does not support the — mode, in which case the console will work as usual. There are currently no technical details on how the PS5 performance will be affected. Sony has already warned that the mode won’t work in VR because it requires a high frame rate. Also, some games may have certain functions disabled — this is likely to affect ray tracing or other top graphics settings.

Sony says that the new mode is part of its global eco-strategy «Path to Zero». It envisages the company’s complete carbon neutrality by 2040 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Company all over the world sold 77.8 million PS5 consolesSo this initiative could have a positive result. If, of course, players agree to sacrifice FPS for this.

«We’ll share more information about this new option closer to release, including the supported PS5 games and the expected impact,» Sony says.

The same update will also introduce a handy little feature: the DualSense gamepad can be linked to multiple devices and quickly switch between them. This will be especially useful for those who play on both PS5 and PC.

