«There was a Sun in the Sky» ─ a visual novel about hope and determination in difficult times, created by Ukrainian developers

The team of Ukrainian developers Forpixie Studio has published the debut trailer of the game «Once Upon a Time There Was a Sun in the Sky». This is an interactive fairy tale that combines the mechanics of a visual novel with a picturesque artistic style.

The game is to become the full version of the project that took fifth place at Ukrainian Visual Novel Jam #4 in early 2024. The event organizer Ternox is the publisher of «There Was a Sun in the Sky» and has announced its intention to publish several more visual novels from the jam participants. Players can also try an early version of the game.

The events of «There Was a Sun in the Sky» take place in a post-apocalyptic world plunged into darkness, where the last human town of Svarzhne survives thanks to the warmth of a star trapped in the town lighthouse. The townspeople’s lives are disrupted by an unexpected event. A confused girl suddenly appears from the light of the star — she will change the fate of the inhabitants of Svarzhnoe forever…

«Once Upon a Time There Was a Sun» — is a coming-of-age story in a visual style. Players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the lives of numerous characters, move through various narrative branches, and make choices that affect the plot. «There Was a Sun in the Sky» has three endings that will result from the player’s decisions. The game is positioned by the developers as a story about hope, acceptance of fate, and determination in difficult times full of rapid change.

«When the Sun fell from the sky and the world was enveloped in darkness and cold, it seemed that there was no hope for the people. But even after losing its home, the Sun did not fade away. It fell into a deep sleep and continued to shine. Although not as majestic as before, it was enough for people to build a settlement in the midst of eternal snow, which has now become the town of Svarzhne. Residents honor and protect their little Sun, creating a new home for it on top of a fancy lighthouse. The story begins with a special day when the Sun woke up to meet the world anew and exchange its memories of celestial grandeur for ordinary childhood dreams,» the project description says.

The game «There was a Sun in the sky» already has page on Steam, but its release date has not yet been announced.