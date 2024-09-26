They didn’t want to compete with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Civilization 7, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and other games will be released almost simultaneously

Some ITC.ua readers are planning a vacation for the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in October. But there’s also February 2025, which is abnormally busy with releases like Civilization 7.

The irony is that many publishers have postponed games to this month for fear of competition. As a result, a situation has arisen where many releases, whose audience will almost certainly overlap, will be released in February. And not all gamers will find the time and money for them, at least not quickly.

The latest postponement to be announced is Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Yesterday, the game’s developers announced its release on February 14, 2025. Ubisoft explains this decision «by ensuring the highest quality of the product before its release» and promises pre-orderers free DLC. The new Assassin’s Creed has received a lot of criticism since its announcement, so there is a lot to fix.

Obsidian has postponed the release of Avowed until February 18. The previous randomly announced release time, October 12, was very close to updated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 release date. The developers have explicitly stated that they want to give the game «breathing room» — well, they did.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was also postponed — on February 11. There was no talk of competition, but Warhorse needed time to improve the game. Initially, the release was planned for the end of 2024, but the date was not specified.

The previous date can be called the most unfortunate, because on the same day another powerful game about ancient times — Civilization 7 will be released. No one postponed the strategy; the day was announced back in August at Gamescom 2024. Obviously, Firaxis developers are not afraid of any competition.

Monster Hunter Wilds was also not transferred, and the date was announced at the PlayStation State of Play. The game will be released on February 28. The end of the month seems to be the most successful in this situation.