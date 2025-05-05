Thin Apple iPhone 17 Air gets a thick case with a battery — not enough charge for a day

What is the best way to discredit the idea of an ultra-thin smartphone? Put it in a thick case. According to unofficial reports, this is what Apple will offer for the iPhone 17 Air.

Source The Information reports that Apple’s internal testing has determined that only 60-70% of users will be able to use the iPhone 17 Air all day. The exact battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Air is not mentioned, but MacRumors clarifies some details. In particular, others, significantly thicker iPhone 17 models will be able to hold a charge in 80-90% of user scenarios.

Lower operating time is directly related to «weight loss» smartphone, which will affect the battery. It is known that its thickness will be 5.5 mm. To compensate for the shorter battery life of the iPhone 17 Air, Apple will allegedly offer a battery case as an optional accessory. Earlier, we wrote about the likely use of high-density batteries in the iPhone 17 Air charge, but the company seems to have an easier option.

Apple last released battery cases for the iPhone 11 in 2019, and later introduced the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 and later, which is no longer in production. It is easy to guess that the accessory will not be very cheap, and in addition to its greater thickness, it will actually increase the cost of the phone.

The report adds that Apple’s supply chain is not clear about the demand for the iPhone 17 Air — it will be a completely new model in an unusual form factor. Accordingly, suppliers are allocating only about 10% of the iPhone 17 series production capacity to the iPhone 17 Air model. Also, the thin phone will allegedly have only one speaker and no SIM card slot worldwide.

Source Wccftech emphasizes that the conditions of Apple’s internal testing will differ from actual use, and continuous charging will further reduce battery life. Unofficially, Apple iPhone 17 Air is expected in September.