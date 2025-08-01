This candy has already been eaten: Intel has released Core 5 120/120Fs that are actually i5-12400s

Intel Core 5 120 and 120F processors for budget PCs have been released. Their specifications are suspiciously similar to the Core i5-12400.

No sooner had the Core i5-12400/12400F processors disappeared from the market than two similar models, which Intel released almost unnoticed — Core 5 120 and 120F, were already claiming their place. It is strange that they do not belong to the of the current Core Ultra 200 line and are formally part of the of the Raptor Lake family.

Both processors have a LGA1700 design and operate exclusively with high-performance cores in the amount of six with support for Hyper-Threading. The second-level cache is — 1.25 MB per core, and the shared L3 is — 18 MB. As before, the F-model is no different from the usual one, except for the lack of built-in graphics — all this we have already seen before in the above Alder Lake.

Now for the differences. The boost frequency of both Core 5 120 chips is 4.5 GHz, which is only 100 MHz higher than the Core i5-12400(F). At the same time, the base frequency is the same — 2.5 GHz. There’s also a slight difference in maximum TDP: the older models have higher TDP — 117 W versus 110 W, with an identical nominal TDP of 65 W. Another difference is in the support for the maximum amount of RAM: the new models have 192 GB versus 128 GB for their predecessors. However, it is unlikely that anyone will use such volumes in budget builds. The processors are already available on the company’s official website, but there is no information about the recommended prices.

Source: Tom’s Hardware