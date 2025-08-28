"This is not the end": Clair Obscur Expedition 33 boss hints at sequel or DLC

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 doesn’t put an end to Mael and Gustave’s story – it’s just one of its chapters. The Sandfall boss begins to hint at a sequel.

The game’s creative director Guillaume Broche confirmed that the series will continue to be developed. So far, we assume that a sequel or DLC is waiting for us. We may even be able to see the story before the 33rd expedition — although it will definitely be tragic.

“Clair Obscur is the franchise name. Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise. Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce, but what is sure is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise”, — Guillaume Brochu shared during an interview with YouTube.

In fact, this means that Sandfall Games already has plans to expand the universe. The debut game, which created by newcomers and improvised, became a worldwide hit upon its release Critics’ assessments і player reviews immediately showed that Clair Obscur Expedition 33 would be a contender for the Game of the Year title. In 33 days, the studio sold a very symbolic number of copies — 3.3 million.

“Throughout the entire narrative I thought “this is insane, there’s no way they can stick the landing” and they just kept sticking every landing. I have complete trust that they will create another masterpiece, especially if they get a strong creative vision and do their thing”, — fans react in the comments.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Sandfall Games does not officially disclose future plans, but it has already confirmed that it is working on new content. In the meantime, players receive regular updates: for example, in version 1.3.0, a button to “repeat” a battle appeared, similar to Metaphor. So while the fans are waiting for the announcements, we can be sure of the main thing — Expedition 33 will not be the last journey in the world of Clair Obscur. Out now Japanese gamers will have to say more than just “something 33” and also “something there [here are your assumptions]“.

Source: The Gamer