Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) will create a series adaptation of Zach Snyder’s «300» as reported by Variety with reference to its own sources. The project is at an early stage of development, details are not yet known, but it is a prequel to the 2006 film.

Zack Snyder is in talks to direct and executive produce the series. Deborah Snyder, who was the executive producer of «300», may also return, and Wesley Koller of Stone Quarry, the Snyders’ production company, will also be involved. Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton and Bernie Goldmann, who also produced the film, are also in talks to return. However, a screenwriter has not yet been selected, and it is not known what platform the series will be shown on.

The film, which became a meme, «300» is based on the comic book «300» by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. The comic is based on real historical events and also drew inspiration from the 1962 movie «300 Spartans».

In the movie, Gerard Butler played King Leonidas, and Rodrigo Santoro played Xerxes. The cast also includes Lena Headey, David Wenham, Dominic West, Vincent Regan, Tom Wisdom, and Michael Fassbender. After its release, the film became a hit and grossed over $450 million against a budget of $65 million. The film became a cultural event, spawned memes, and was the subject of numerous parodies, including the episode «South Park».

The next movie, «300: Rise of an Empire», based on Frank Miller’s comic book «Xerxes», was released in 2014. Snyder co-wrote the script but did not direct. Several of the original cast members returned, including Lena Headey and Rodrigo Santoro, and Sullivan Stapleton played the lead role of Themistocles. The film was received worse than the original, but it still grossed $337 million and exceeded its $110 million budget by three times.