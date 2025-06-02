This material is literally alive — an alternative to plastic made from mushrooms

Researchers from the Swiss company Empa have created a plastic-like material from mushroom mycelium, which remains alive, biodegradable and even edible.

The researchers processed fibers of the mycelium of the common split fungus (Schizophyllum commune) into a liquid mixture without killing the spores or disrupting their biological functions. The resulting liquid material is called living fiber dispersions. It can be shaped into a large number of forms.

The processed mycelium also utilizes all the auxiliary substances that produced by mushrooms, whereas other biomaterials can simply use the basic cells of fungi. During the development of the corresponding fungus with separate gills, the researchers stimulated the growth of two types of molecules — the polysaccharide schizophyllan and hydrophobin. These molecules play a key role in in giving the material its attractive properties.

According to the researchers, the material can be used to create thin films with extremely high tensile strength. According to the researchers, this material can be used to make naturally decomposing compost bags and ultra-thin biodegradable batteries.

This material has also proven itself as an emulsifier. Emulsifiers are important in the production of food and cosmetics and can be found everywhere from ice cream to shampoo. It is also completely non-toxic and can be eaten.

Biomaterials mushroom-based could become an alternative to plastic and create clothing that can be renewed. Materials that combine natural and synthetic have many advantages. Researchers hope to find more and more practical applications over time.

There is also potential for a lot of future research here, as the team believes that the approach used here can be modified to produce materials with other specific properties, such as on-demand materials.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The results of the study are published in the journal Advanced Materials

Source: ScienceAlert