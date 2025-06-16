This NVIDIA RTX 5090 costs $24,000 — what’s so special about it

Asus RTX 5090 ROG Astral Dhahab Edition is one of the most expensive NVIDIA graphics cards, but not that much. A special detail makes it attractive to the owner who spent a lot of money.

Dhahab Edition graphics cards are sold exclusively in the Middle East. The extravagant design with gold and Arabic calligraphy attracts attention beyond the region. Users from other countries can buy this model «second-hand» on the corresponding platforms, where it is also costly. However, in this case, the price is 12 times higher than the NVIDIA recommended price.

In the luxury segment, there is no upper limit, and Asus has played on this — as stated, for charity. The company added the signature of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to the video card’s finish and sold it at a charity auction.

The winning bid reached $24,200, and the closest competitors in the competition fell short by $10 and $20, which are ridiculous in this situation. We wonder what it would be like to play on one of these. It is possible that the collector’s item will be kept unused, as the risk of damage to powerful modern NVIDIA video cards does exist.

The cost of the lot will be transferred to the TZU CHI USA Foundation, which provides charitable, medical, disaster relief and educational programs. The foundation also supports environmental protection programs, which will benefit from the use of a video card with consumption of about 600 W not that it is very conducive.

Sources: Asus, VideoCardz