«This role is not for a woman»: the star «Alien: Romulus» Kaley Spaney has been rewatching Sigourney Weaver’s performance for months

The star of the movie «Alien: Romulus» Kaley Spaney says she spent months rewatching Sigourney Weaver’s performance as Ellen Ripley in the previous installments of the franchise. It’s a good school, but won’t there be an attempt to copy it?

Sigourney Weaver is a cult charismatic actress with a huge list of movie roles since 1977, including many hits. Kaley Spaney says she is learning from her how to play a role «not meant for a woman»:

«I had the role of [Weaver] on repeat for months. I hoped that something of it would seep through [to me]. But I never felt afraid. This role was not written for a woman, so there was real freedom. And because Sigourney put her whole self into it, it makes it possible for any other woman involved in this franchise to never feel [like Weaver] this unusual heaviness and pressure of playing a female lead,» Spanaway told Total Film.

Also in the issue of the magazine were presented exclusive shot from the movie and two poster covers.

In the movie «Alien: Romulus» Kaley Spaney will play Raine Carradine, one of the desperate people looking for a life outside the mining colony they call home. She takes the opportunity to get on board a garbage ship headed for an abandoned space station and faces a threat from a xenomorph. Trailer of the movie focuses on recreating the atmosphere of the first «Alien», so it’s no surprise that the actress focused on Sigourney Weaver

«Alien: Romulus» will be the first «Alien» film after the «Prometheus» and «Alien prequels: Covenant», which attempted to explain the origin of the aliens. «Alien: Romulus» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 15.

Source: GamesRadar