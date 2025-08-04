This toaster with NVIDIA RTX 5060 and Intel Core i5-14600K will replace your PC

SignalRGB has created a full-fledged PC in a toaster — case with RGB backlighting, Stream Deck, and hardware that can run modern games. Although this thing doesn’t toast toast, it runs games just fine.

The SignalRGB team is developing universal software for controlling RGB backlighting. This time, they decided not to wait for the promised toaster from Razer and created their own functional gaming system in the case of a real four-section toaster. And perhaps this is one of the most successful examples of viral marketing — the company donates this unique PC with a 10-port Thunderbolt 4 dock.

This computer is literally “sewn” into the body of an ordinary silver four-slice toaster. The toaster does not fry bread, because two slots are occupied by an RGB fan. The front panel has been modified: A full-fledged Stream Deck was added, and ventilation holes were made on the sides for efficient cooling. Even the toast eject levers have been reassigned — they are now responsible for turning on and rebooting the system. Of course, in the SignalRGB style, the case is generously illuminated with RGB stripes — along the entire toaster.

The configuration itself meets modern gaming requirements. The system includes an ASUS STRIX Z790-I Mini-ITX motherboard. The unusual toaster case houses an Intel Core i5-14600K processor (who visited us for a review), 32 GB of G.Skill Trident Z DDR5 RAM, a 1 TB WD Black NVMe SSD, and a Zotac RTX 5060 discrete graphics card. There is also room for a built-in 850W Cooler Master SFX power supply.

This creative project is a subtle hint from Razer, which joked about a “backlit gaming toaster” (the Breadwinner project) on April 1, 2016, and then announced it as a real idea. Razer founder Ming-Liang Tan even promised to create the device if the page got enough likes and users got enough tattoos with the toaster’s image. As a result, 12 people got a Razer toaster tattoo, exceeding the requirement, as each tattoo counted for 100 thousand likes.

But this project did not go beyond jokes. Last time Razer mentioned Breadwinner back in 2019and there is still no gaming toaster.

SignalRGB has taken a different approach. Its Toaster PC — is not a joke, but a real device that really looks like a toaster and really runs games. It doesn’t make toast, as Razer promised, but it does exist physically and demonstrates an interesting idea of a creative approach to the computer form factor.

Source: tomshardware