Threads catches up with X on smartphones — audiences are almost equal

The competition among social platforms is becoming increasingly fierce. And in this competition, Instagram Threads is catching up with X (formerly Twitter). According to analysts at Similarweb, the Threads mobile app (for iOS and Android) has come close to matching X’s results in terms of daily active users.

In June 2025, the Threads app had 115.1 million daily active users. A little over six months ago this figure amounted to 100 million. Compared to June 2024, the growth reached 127.8%. For comparison, in X, this figure was 132 million. But in this case, there was a 15.2% drop over the same period.

The decentralized social network Bluesky is also actively growing. During the year, its daily active user base grew by an impressive 372.5%. At the same time, the size of the audience in absolute terms is still small and, even after such a significant growth, amounts to only 4.1 million active users per day. At the same time, the total number of registered accounts is 37 million.

Bluesky received a significant boost after the US elections at the end of last year. Back then, some X users left the platform in protest against Elon Musk’s rapprochement with Donald Trump. But then growth slowed down. Recently, there have been complaints that Bluesky is turning into a one-sided left-liberal platform. This is likely the reason why some users have returned to Threads.

Despite the potential of Bluesky in the long run, the competition today is between Threads and X. The situation looks especially tense on mobile devices, as Threads has become X’s main competitor for advertising budgets. Meta relies solely on advertising as a source of revenue for Threads.

However, the situation is different in the desktop segment. Here, X has a clear advantage. In June 2025, the daily number of visits to X via browsers was 145.8 million, while Threads had only 6.9 million. Even Bluesky is slightly catching up to Threads in this segment with 5.3 million visits per day.

In the US, the situation is rather ambiguous. Although Threads is already catching up with X on mobile devices (15.3 million vs. 22.9 million daily users), X dominates in browsers. This social network has 33.1 million visits per day. Bluesky is far behind, with 2.4 million daily active users. Threads does not even have a full million daily users — only 985 thousand.

Analysts note that Bluesky’s long-term success depends more on interest in the technological approach: an open, customizable social network rather than protest traffic. Those who come in just because it’s «not X» can quickly leave if the platform doesn’t meet their expectations. But the technical community can stay and support the development of the ecosystem.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

According to the latest Meta report, Threads has 350 million monthly active users. X, as a private company, is no longer obliged to share statistics, but Elon Musk claimed 600 million monthly active users in 2024.

Thus, Threads is gradually becoming a serious competitor to X, especially on mobile platforms. However, the web audience remains a weak link. At the same time, Bluesky is still looking for its niche between the tech audience and dissatisfied X users. The struggle continues.

Source: techcrunch, similarweb