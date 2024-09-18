Three altcoins show price anomalies: what does it mean?

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Such altcoins as Injective (INJ), Render (RENDER) and Polygon (MATIC)attracted the attention of experts due to unexpected price changes. These anomalies occurred after holders of large volumes of these cryptocurrencies (the so-called «whales») moved their assets from exchange wallets to «cold» wallets for storage.

As a rule, the transfer of large volumes of cryptocurrency from exchange wallets (where active trading takes place) to «cold» wallets (usually for long-term storage) signals preparation for significant changes in the value of these altcoins.

According to Santiment’s analysts, this can be an important signal both in the short and long term. That is, Injective (INJ), Render (RENDER), and Polygon (MATIC) may start to rise and fall sharply in price. Well, the market is stormy now, especially on the eve of expectations of a possible interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve on September 18.

.

Source: Santiment

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Obmify is a reliable Ukrainian crypto exchange monitoring service that offers favorable rates for exchanging cryptocurrencies, fiat, and money from various payment systems. The platform ensures secure and fast exchanges, backed by an insurance deposit for extra protection. Users can enjoy the convenience of a unique mobile app, allowing them to trade from anywhere at any time. Popular exchange directions

TRC20-MONO

TRC20-CASH USD

PRIVAT-TRC20