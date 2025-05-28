Quantity physical crimes related to cryptocurrencycontinues to grow. The latest high-profile case occurred in the United States. Two suspects were taken into custody in the case of the kidnapping and torture of Italian cryptocurrency millionaire Michele Valentino Teofrasto Carturan in Manhattan. The detainees include well-known crypto investors Woeltz, William Duplessie, and Beatrice Folchi. The men have been charged. The third suspect, Beatrice Folchi, has only been detained by the police so far.

The 28-year-old Italian told investigators that he was kidnapped on May 6 and tortured for weeks and demanded to give out passwords to his bitcoin account, which contained assets worth about $100 million.

John Woeltz, a 37-year-old resident of Kentucky, was arrested on May 23 and charged with assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment the next day. Lawyers said that Woeltz forced the victim to transfer bitcoins by threatening the victim’s family, and then lured him to New York.

Beatrice, 24, who worked as Woeltz’s assistant, was arrested in a Soho penthouse. She was charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute pending further investigation.

When the Italian arrived, he was robbed of his gadgets and passport. And then he was tortured for three weeks: tied to a chair in his apartment, electrocuted, hit in the head with a gun, sawed off his leg, forced to smoke crack, and repeatedly held a gun to his head. And this is not the whole list.

The victim thought she was about to be shot because she had agreed to give up her password, which was stored on her laptop. When one of the suspects turned away, the bloody Michele Valentino ran out of the apartment barefoot. A search of the apartment where the crimes took place revealed a wealth of evidence.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The second suspect, 32-year-old co-founder of Pangea Blockchain Fund William Duplessie, was detained four days after the kidnapped Italian’s escape. Duplessie was charged with kidnapping, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and illegal possession of weapons.

Source: KSTP