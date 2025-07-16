Three of the most anticipated summer releases to join Game Pass in July

Microsoft has announced a new selection of games that will be added to the Xbox Game Pass library in July. The main novelties are three major releases at once.

Three of the most anticipated summer releases will be available on release day for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on both Xbox and PC. The new releases will be Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Grounded 2, and Abiotic Factor.

The first to be released is a cooperative sci-fi survival game Abiotic Factor — release is scheduled for July 22. The game offers co-op from one to six players who need to explore an underground research center while avoiding anomalies, monsters, and other threats.

The next titles coming to Game Pass are Wuchang: Fallen Feathers — July 24. It is a Souls-style action RPG with an open world inspired by China during the Three Kingdoms. Players will play as the pirate warrior Wuchang, fight enemies, and overcome the character’s inner demons.

To complete the three Grounded 2, which will be released on July 29. The sequel to the cooperative survival game with a miniature world promises more content than the first part: a larger world, new weapons, armor, base construction, and other mechanics.

In addition to these three, the July selection will include other games for subscribers:

High On Life (cloud, console, PC) — July 15

RoboCop: Rogue City (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) — July 17

My Friendly Neighborhood (cloud, console, PC) — July 17

Back to the Dawn (cloud, console, PC) — July 18

Wheel World (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) — July 23

On August 1, Farming Simulator 25 will be added to the library. In general, July is a busy month for Game Pass: three games on the first day for subscribers, plus several well-known releases that have already come out earlier.

As a reminder, we currently have the big summer sale in the PS Store continueswhere you can find many games with discounts ranging from 30% to 90% off. At the same time, Steam offers many games for fans of optimization within the «Automation Festival».

Source: Polygon