Tickets for «Odyssey» in IMAX sold out in an hour and are resold for $150 — the movie will be released in 2026 and has no trailer yet

Ticket sales for «Odyssey» by Christopher Nolan in IMAX cinemas suddenly launched a year before the actual premiere — despite the fact that the film is still in the filming stage and doesn’t even have an official trailer yet, they were sold out in a matter of hours.

Later, it turned out that the list of first customers included some bargain hunters — currently, tickets for «Odyssey» can be found online for up to $150 in places like Los Angeles and New York, as discovered by Twitter user The Cinegogue (via Games Radar).

reselling movie theater tickets is insane pic.twitter.com/30SoLAvzLV — The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) July 17, 2025

What is the reason for this popularity? Apart from the fact that Christopher Nolan’s next epic, made after the Oscar-winning «Oppenheimer» (and entirely on IMAX film cameras), tape shrouded in secrecy since the announcement. In addition to the huge star cast, we were officially given only one shot with Matt Damon as Odysseus. The rest of the information appeared from leaks of backstage personnel or a short teaser leaked from theaters.

«Odyssey», as you might guess, is based on the epic ancient Greek poem of the same name by Homer and tells the story of a Greek hero named Odysseus who returns home after the Trojan War. This journey lasts for 10 years, and the protagonist encounters many threats and monsters along the way. In addition to Damon, the film stars Tom Holland (Odysseus’ son Telemachus), Zendaya (Athena) and Charlize Theron (Circe), as well as Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth and others in unnamed roles.

The premiere of «Odyssey» in cinemas is scheduled for July 17, 2026. The film is expected to be the most expensive in Christopher Nolan’s career with a budget of more than $250 million.

Homer’s epic poem has been adapted for the screen many times before: in 1954, the movie «Ulysses» starring Kirk Douglas was released; «Odyssey» also inspired the Coen brothers’ film «Oh, Where Art Thou, Brother?» (2000); similarly, the story of the Trojan War appeared on the screens in the movie «Troy» (2004), where Brad Pitt played Achilles and Sean Bean — Odysseus (by the way, Nolan was among the candidates for the director’s chair).