Tickets for «Odyssey» will be sold a year before the premiere — the screening schedule has appeared, although there is still no trailer

«Odyssey» by Christopher Nolan is still in the filming phase and despite the fact that we haven’t seen an official trailer yet (Excluding leaks), some cinemas have already announced ticket sales.

As Jordan Rumi of Word of Real noticed, Harkins and Cinemark movie theater chains in the United States made public is a list of films that will be broadcast in IMAX 70mm format next summer, and among other things, you can see the schedule for «Odyssey». The indicated duration of the screenings is 2 hours and 40 minutes, which is probably a temporary option, given that the film is still in the filming stage. Tickets will be available from July 17, almost a year before the premiere of Nolan’s new film.

This kind of excitement is new to the industry, but given that «Odyssey» will be the first film in history to be shot entirely on IMAX film cameras and is generally one of the most anticipated film projects of 2026, so this prudence is understandable.

What do you know about «Odyssey» Nolan?

Storyline

«Odyssey» — is the second film Christopher Nolan made in collaboration with Universal after leaving Warner Bros. and releasing the hit (although not all artists in the industry agree with this) «Oppenheimer». It is based on the epic poem of the same name by Homer, which tells the story of the journey of King Odysseus of Ithaca home after the Trojan War, showing his encounters with Polyphemus, the sirens, Circe, and concluding with the reunion with his wife Penelope.

The cast

The main role Matt Damon took over, son of OdysseusTelemachus was played by Tom Holland, his girlfriend Zendaya will appear as Athena and Charlize Theron will appear as the witch goddess Circe. The rest of the roles have not been revealed, but given the on leaked footage and teasers (who met with criticism of historical accuracy), Jon Bernthal is likely to be Menelaus, Lupita Nyong’o is his wife Helen of Troy, and Anne Hathaway is likely to be Penelope. Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and Mia Gott are also expected to appear in the cast.

Meanwhile, «Shogun» Cosmo star Jarvis has dropped out of the cast of Nolan’s film due to a scheduling conflict. Everything would be fine, but instead of the film adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, he chose to work on the film «Young Stalin». Instead, the character Jarvis in «The Odyssey» (the role has not yet been revealed) will be played by «Prometheus» and «Brooklyn Cops» star Logan Marshall-Green.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Robert Downey Jr. was initially assigned the role of the main antagonist, the Greek god Poseidon, but the actor turned down the offer in favor of working on New «Avengers», where he will also play the villain, Dr. Doom

Estimates

Screening should become the most expensive project in Nolan’s career with a budget of more than $250 million, and, as mentioned above, the first feature film in history to be shot entirely on IMAX film cameras.

Currently, Nolan’s most expensive film is «The Dark Knight: The Dark Knight Rises» with a budget of $250 million. For comparison, «Inception» cost $160 million, and «Oppenheimer» — $100 million.

Release date

Removal «Odyssey» nowongoing in Scotland, after which they will move to Ireland and finally to London (previously the team worked in Morocco, Greece, and Italy). Release — July 17, 2026.