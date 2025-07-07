TikTok to be split into two apps — with «US-only» version, launching September 5

China’s ByteDance is developing a separate app specifically for US users after long disputes and threats to restrict access to TikTok.

This is happening amidst legislative pressure and the expected sale of the service to a group of investors, sources familiar with the situation say. According to them, the launch of the updated version of TikTok is scheduled for September 5, 2025, but the current application will be active until March 2026. After that, users will have to download it again.

ByteDance’s solution comes amid a new deadline of September 17, 2025. During this period, TikTok’s parent company must either sell the American part of the business or face a complete ban in the United States. For his part, Donald Trump is already talking about potential buyers — a group of «very wealthy people» whose names may be revealed «in the coming weeks». Previously the intentions of the crypto startup of the founder of OnlyFans. Ultimately, the deal will probably need to be approved by the Chinese government, but Trump suggests that Xi Jinping will not mind.

The potential sale is highly anticipated after TikTok has been under pressure from the US authorities for several years. The year 2025 for ByteDance began with a law passed by the US Congress on the sale of the US segment of the platform to American companies or a complete ban. The validity of the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court. As a result: TikTok suspends operations in the US for less than a day. Trump after the inauguration paused the ban «»but did not overturn the decision.

The deadline has already been postponed three times: the previous times were in January and April. Currently, it is planned to complete the epic by the end of the third stage — the new app should be in stores by September 17. However, it is unknown how it will turn out in the end.

At the same time, TikTok was trying to move the American part of the company to a separate company with a majority of American investors. However, the negotiations came to a halt after the Chinese government refused — especially after Trump’s new statements about raising tariffs on Chinese goods. Currently, both countries are trying to maintain a trade truce, but most tariffs remain in place.

TikTok and ByteDance disagree with any allegations that the platform transfers personal data of American users to the Chinese government. However, the position of Congress remains clear — sell or ban, no exceptions.

Source: The Information