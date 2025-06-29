Tiktoker donated a pair of Apple AirTag sneakers to the Red Cross — he found them at a second-hand store in Bosnia

The Apple AirTag showed how donations to the Red Cross work. A TikTok user found his charity sneakers 800 kilometers away and bought them back for €10 at a second-hand store.

Tiktoker Moe.Ha decided to track down his sneakers after leaving a donation in a Red Cross container in Munich. In the video (which for some reason is not available in Ukraine), the man inserted an AirTag into one of the sneakers and then tracked them using the Apple Find My program. On the fifth day of tracking, the sneakers crossed the border and ended up in a second-hand store in Bosnia.

The sneakers made stops in Austria, Slovenia, and Croatia before ending up in a Bosnian store where they were sold for €10. The man traveled to Bosnia, where he saw his donation with his own eyes and bought them back. He asked the store employee where the sneakers came from — she told him that they were delivered by her boss, who lives in Germany. This is how the German Red Cross website describes the process:

«We have around 18,000 used clothing containers across Germany. […] After collection, there are two different processing models. In the «model, the clothes are sorted by the German Red Cross (DRK) and the suitable items are distributed to our warehouses and second-hand stores. Surplus items are sold to a recycling company. In the «recycling model, the entire contents of the container are sold to the company. The funds that the Red Cross receives from this support our» missions.

So, after explanation, one can understand that the money received for things can be more useful for a charitable purpose than the things themselves. However, as they say, the residue remains, because in people’s minds, the donated items should have helped someone directly.

However, Apple AirTag is sometimes used not only for interesting experiments, but also for the purpose of illegal surveillance. ITC.ua also wrote about case of hidden installation of a GPS tracker in the car, which the user had previously refused.

Source: Wccftech