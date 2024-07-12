Tim Cook uses Apple Vision Pro «in all aspects of his daily life». But sales are not going well

Apple CEO Tim Cook uses Apple Vision Pro every day. He told about it in an interview with The Sun. Cook said that he uses Vision Pro «in all aspects of [his] daily life».

In particular, Cook said that he used the headset to watch the third season of Ted Lasso, and also watched other Apple TV+ content using the headset.

«So being able to get into the position I want to be in, including lying flat and pointing the screen at the ceiling, is an incredible experience. And of course, it’s a 100-foot screen. I mean, it’s an amazing level of entertainment that it provides,” says Tim Cook, praising the headset.

Cook went on to say that he found multitasking «to be much more efficient» in Vision Pro due to the support for multiple windows that can be placed in the user’s physical space. He also mentioned the easy ability to control gestures, which work «the way your mind works». He added that it is very difficult to describe the headset experience in words, so he invites interested parties to attend a demonstration.

Despite all these advantages, the first Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset is not in great demand. In its home market, the US, the company has not yet managed to sell 100 thousand devices since the presentation. The situation can be improved by entering other markets. Cook’s interview was dedicated to the headset launch in the UK.

However, according to IDC, Apple Vision Pro sales are expected to fall by 75% in the current quarter. One of the main reasons for the weak sales is the too high price of $3499. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo adds that users often return the headset even after purchasing it due to the limited usefulness of Apple Vision Pro.

Nevertheless, it is expected that less than 500 thousand of such devices will be sold in 2024. The situation can be improved by a cheaper version of the headset, which is being developed by Apple specialists. It is expected to cost about half as much.

Source: macrumors, wccftech