Time has three dimensions — physicists challenge the Standard Model

Physicist at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks (USA) Gunter Kletechka proposed a new theory, according to which time actually has three dimensions, not just one.

Kletechka notes that time is the real fabric of the Universe, and space appears as a secondary effect of the manifestation of all the dimensions of time. His theory challenges the conventional model that assumes that the universe consists of three dimensions of space and one dimension of time.

Kletechka’s theory suggests that time is not a single linear stream that flows only forward, but is a structure with three independent dimensions. Space in this theory is no longer presented as fundamental. The physicist emphasizes that space is more like a consequence of how time behaves at different scales and orientations.

Kletechka began with the assumption that if space has three dimensions, then perhaps time does too. He created a mathematical model in which particles and forces interact in a three-dimensional structure of time. The scientist emphasized that when his model is applied to fundamental particles, it can reproduce some of their known properties, such as mass.

Standard model of particle physics includes information about electrons, muons, and quarks, but it does not clearly explain why these particles have such masses. The model proposed by Kletechka generates values that are close to the masses of these particles.

«The three-dimensional structure of time is a significant advance in fundamental physics, providing a unified description of nature and making testable predictions. Its mathematical coherence and explanatory power, combined with specific experimental features covering a multitude of scales and phenomena, suggest that it deserves consideration as a candidate for the role of a theory of quantum gravity and unification», — emphasizes Kletechka.

Although some physicists have previously proposed theories with additional dimensions of time, but they contained serious logical contradictions, in particular, the appearance of an effect before the appearance of a cause. Kletechka’s theory solves these problems and proposes a mathematical apparatus that preserves the flow of time orderly in all three dimensions In his model, events continue to unfold sequentially, even in a more complex timeframe.

«The early proposals for three-dimensional time were mostly mathematical constructs without these specific experimental connections», — adds the physicist.

The results of the study are published in the journal Reports in Advances of Physical Sciences

Source: Interesting Engineering