Time passes faster on the Moon: scientists reveal the exact difference

In the new research scientists have accurately calculated how much faster time passes on the Moon compared to the Earth and the barycenter of the solar system. This information is important for future expeditions.

According to the theory of relativity, time passes differently for different observers depending on their relative speed and proximity to gravitational fields. In everyday life, this difference is imperceptible, but for space agencies planning to establish bases on the Moon and Mars, it poses a serious problem.

There is still no consistent time zone on the Moon. Unmanned missions usually use the time of the country of origin of the vehicle, and the manned Apollo missions used ground time, which started from the moment of launch. Given the prospect of increasing the number of robots and humans on the Moon, the United States is seeking to introduce Coordinated Lunar Time.

Researchers have calculated the relative speed of time on the surface of the Moon, the Earth, and in the barycenter of the solar system. According to their calculations, time on the lunar surface passes 0.0000575 seconds faster than on Earth per day. This means that in about 274 years, the difference will be 5.75 seconds. Although this difference seems insignificant, not taking it into account can lead to serious problems in lunar missions. In particular, it could affect the accuracy of spacecraft docking or landing.

NASA and other space agencies are working to create a new lunar time system. They have already determined that on the Moon, where a day lasts 29.5 Earth days, will not be daylight saving time.

Source: Iflscience, Phys