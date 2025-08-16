Tiny as a microSD, fast as M.2: Mini SSD 1517 presented in China

Modern microSD memory cards are tiny, but quite slow. M.2 drives in PCs are lightning fast, but they are larger and completely enclosed inside the case. Now, a new type of SSD has emerged in China that can combine the advantages of both types of drives and is ready to make its debut in portable gaming consoles.

Chinese memory manufacturer Biwin calls this drive a Mini SSD, although another manufacturer uses the name 1517. The device measures just 15×17×1.4 mm (hence the 1517 name) — it is smaller than a coin and only slightly larger than a microSD card. For comparison, a Micro-SIM card measures 15×12 mm, and a Nano-SIM 12.3×8.8 mm.

Despite its compact size, the drive delivers a maximum sequential read speed of up to 3,700MB/s and a write speed of up to 3,400MB/s via PCIe 4.0 x2. It is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.

For comparison: microSD Express standard supports a maximum speed of 985 MB/s, while full-size maps SD Express can reach a theoretical 3940 MB/s — slightly more than the 1517, but they are more than three times larger than Mini SSDs.

Portable game console Nintendo Switch 2 was the first to support the microSD Express standard. Cards for it were quickly sold out after the announcement. It makes sense that portable game consoles were among the first to test Mini SSDs.

GPD showed a slot for the 1517 card in its portable Win 5 console with a powerful AMD Strix Halo processor. The SSD boot format here is similar to the SIM card tray in smartphones. It is expected that the upcoming OneXPlayer Super X will have a similar connector, which will greatly simplify the expansion of fast memory on compact devices.

Biwin claims that Mini SSD can be used not only in game consoles but also in laptops, smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other devices with a card slot. The device has an IP68 rating, which makes it an interesting option for flagship smartphones and action cameras.

At the same time, 1517 is not yet an official JEDEC standard, so it is not yet known whether it will be globally adopted and supported by a large number of manufacturers.

So far, there is no official information on the price of Mini SSD and compatible readers. However, given their compact size, speed, and ability to be installed in a variety of devices, these drives could become a new trend in portable gaming and mobile electronics.

Source: tomshardware