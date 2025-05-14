Tom Cruise in «Mission: Impossible 2» performed a stunt with a broken leg — the shot was left in the movie

On the eve of the premiere of the movie «Mission Impossible 8», Tom Cruise recalled the most impressive stunts he has performed in his career — and one of them had to be completed with a broken leg.

It’s about the moment when he climbed a mountain in Moab, Utah — the opening scene from the second part of the franchise, which was moved from Australia due to heavy rains but ended up in a gale force wind instead.

«I flew in from Australia and there is a gale force wind. We can’t get the crew up the mountain. I’m exhausted from the jet lag, I don’t know what to do, I feel pressured. We’ve been trying to shoot this opening scene for 6 months,» Cruise recalls in an interview with Empire. «The next day the weather was better, so I thought I should do it».

Tom called the team and went to the mountain — obviously, he was filming the climbing scene himself, as well as many other dangerous episodes.

«I climb to where I need to be for the first shot. I regulate my pace. If I fall off — I will be held by the safety rope, but I will hit the mountain. The rock itself was very slippery. At certain moments I thought: “Oh, my God, I’m slipping, I’m going to fall off.” When I was doing the Iron Cross (a move where one is suspended between two pieces of rock), I was actually hanging there, but not quite right, and it shows».

«People don’t know that there is a part where I jump, but my leg is broken. I didn’t tell anyone about it. Are there any injuries? (apparently, Tom was asked by the crew) And I just kept going», — Cruise says. «John Woo (the director) said: “We have a shot,” but I told him to keep going because I wanted a coherent sequence. That’s the moment in the movie».

«Mission: Impossible 8» with the subtitle «Final Destination» is supposed to be the last film in the Ethan Hunt series. Cruise’s character is expected to save the world: this time from a dangerous AI program called The Entity, which seems to predict the protagonist’s every move and could lead to disaster if it falls into the wrong hands.

Given that the movie is the final one, Cruise seems to have resorted to even more dangerous stunts: in particular, with an underwater scene where the actor was on the verge of hypoxia, and the moment where hejumps from an airplane that is moving at the time. At the same time, one of the most difficult ones Tom never submitted to, despite the insistence of the director, whom the actor later made him repeat the trick to prove that he was dangerous

«Mission Impossible: Impossible» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on May 22. In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Vianne Reames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Clementieff, Shay Wiggum, Henry Cerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga and Indira Varma, as well as Anna Weddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCullany, Katie O’Brien, Nick Offerman and Tramell Tillman.

We remind you that the previous part of the series, «Mission Impossible: Reckoning. Part One», grossed $567 million at the box office and caused Paramount to lose more than $200 million. The final movie, according to rumors, cost $300 millioncosts increased, in particular, due to forced pauses during the strikes in Hollywood, during which about 40% of the material was shot.