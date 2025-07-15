Tom Holland: «Spider-Man 4» will bring Marvel back to «old-school cinema» with filming in real locations and practical effects

No more green screens? It looks like the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will take the MCU franchise back to basics in terms of its approach to filmmaking. According to the actor, the audience will be offered a «breath of fresh air» among hundreds of CGI projects.

«I’m certainly over the moon and very excited,» said Holland in a new interview, discussing his return to the role of Peter Parker. «Playing Spider-Man is like spending time with an old friend. Because of COVID, we were very limited in what we could do in the last movie; we shot everything in pavilions. Now we’re going to go back to the old school of filmmaking».

Holland clarifies that the filming will take place in «real places» and will start in Glasgow.

«We’re going to use the streets of Glasgow to create large-scale sets. So it’s going to be like the 2017 production of Spider-Man. It’s been a long time since I’ve done it, it’s going to be like a breath of fresh air and I think the fans are going to be excited about what we’re creating».

The upcoming movie, which received official title «Spider-Man: A Brand New Day» / Spider-Man: Brand New Dayis one of the most anticipated superhero projects of next year, along with «Avengers: Judgment Day». The last film ended with Peter Parker accidentally discovering the multiverse and making the difficult decision to erase himself from the world. The details of the fourth film have not been disclosed, but the new title refers to the storyline of 2008, which takes place after the events when everyone forgot who Spider-Man was, and the end of his relationship with MJ.

Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned) are expected to return in the sequel, though the former will get limited screen time whileamong the newcomers, the star of «Stranger Things» Sadie Sink was noted, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Lisa Colon-Zayas from «Bear». John Watts, who directed the previous three installments, will be replaced by Destin Daniel Cretton («Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings»), produced by Amy Pascal and Marvel President Kevin Feige, and written by Eric Sommers and Chris McKenna.

«Spider-Man: A Brand New Day» will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026 as part of Marvel’s Phase 6. The previous three Tom Holland films have earned over $3.9 billion at the box office, with «Spider-Man accounting for almost half of that: No Way Home».

Source: Deadline, Games Radar