"Too many people survive": Scream 4 star criticizes modern slashers and one "false" death in the franchise

Alison Brie, who played Rebecca in Scream 4, is not too happy with the current era of the franchise, primarily because the latest slashers “let people live too much.”

“Can I talk about the problem in the current era of the Scream franchise? Too many people are surviving,” Brie told the Shut Up Evan podcast. “The main four have to die… We killed Randy Meeks, played by Jamie Kennedy in Scream 2. We should only have two of the ‘core four’ left by Scream 7.

She also acknowledged that the killing of the original character of Dewey Riley, played by David Arquette, was “very sad” and “wrong.”

“Leave the top three!” jokes Bree.

Scream 4 was the last film in the series directed by Wes Craven before his death in 2015. Brie appeared there as Rebecca Walters, an assistant to Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and was killed after being fired in the parking lot by Gostface. Arquette’s character was killed off in Scream 5 — a decision that upset not only Alison but many fans.

As for the “core four,” Sydney Prescott and Gail Weathers are the only original characters left (three if you consider that Matthew Lillard’s Stu Maker will be brought back from the dead to appear in Scream 7). Earlier it was reported that Lillard, along with Arquette and Scott Foley, will reprise the roles of their deceased characters in the new movie.

As for the main cast of the fifth and sixth installments, Tara and Sam are still alive, but Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera will not return in the seventh. Brie herself noted that she might return “in a dream scene.”

Scream 7 will be released in theaters on February 27, 2026.

Source: Variety, Games Radar