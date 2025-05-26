Too quiet a keyboard? This one will add explosions and drumming

Some owners mechanical keyboards love the sound of different types of key switches. But what if it’s not enough? You can enhance the sound with explosive effects.

An enthusiast in uwo’s lab created the world’s loudest mechanical keyboard on Twitch with the help of several powerful sound effects performed live. The keyboard was connected to an external board and relays. They controlled a mechanism with hammers hitting a steel plate. Obviously, this was too quiet, so the experimenter added a drum with two sticks powered by compressed air.

But the finale was to be really special — it featured an electric coil that activated when the keyboard reached a certain typing speed and got so hot that it lit firecrackers (though this part didn’t go exactly as planned, but it worked).

In fact, the Twitch broadcast of the creation and use of this miracle lasted almost five hours. The process was messy and there were some setbacks, but in the end, you can see a spectacular video in X.

I made the worlds loudest mechanical keyboard pic.twitter.com/wLLHQZSGUj — uwo’s lab | the funny science man (@uwutoowo1) May 21, 2025

Given the journalist’s strong reaction Tom`s Hardware and other viewers, this attempt could have launched a challenge. In particular, it would be interesting if records in dialing speed were automatically marked by firecracker explosion. This is somewhat reminiscent of the exercises of airplane pilots, who amplify the sound of the engine instead of reducing it.