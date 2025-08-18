Toothpaste for hair and nails works better than fluoride, — study

British researchers from King’s College London have found, that keratin, which is found in animal nails, hair and wool, is better restores tooth enamel and prevents tooth decay than traditional fluoride-based toothpastes.

The results of a new study have shown, that when keratin comes into contact with saliva, it forms a protective coating, that mimics natural enamel. Keratin not only protects teeth from further decay, it also helps to restore enamel, which traditional toothpastes cannot do.

“Keratin offers a revolutionary alternative to existing dental treatments. Not only is it made from environmentally friendly biological waste such as hair and skin, but it also eliminates the need for traditional plastic resins commonly used in restorative dentistry, which are toxic and less durable”, — says the study’s first author Sarah Gamea.

Tooth enamel wears away with age, which leads to increased tooth sensitivity. This process can also be accelerated by eating foods that provoke high acidity and as a result of poor oral care. If the enamel is completely destroyed, this process is no longer reversible.

Fluoride-based toothpastes can slow down the process of enamel decay, but they cannot stop it completely. A new study has shown that keratin forms a dense crystal-like framework that mimics the structure, color and functions of real enamel.

Over time, this framework continues to attract calcium and phosphate ions, leading to the formation of an enamel-like layer on the teeth. Keratin-based toothpaste has the potential to restore lost enamel and close exposed nerves, eliminating erosion symptoms.

Researchers from King’s College London used keratin derived from wool, but it can also be obtained from other sources, such as human hair and nails. The materials for this toothpaste are biodegradable and do not harm the environment. According to the researchers, such toothpaste may appear on the market in 2-3 years.

“We are entering an exciting era where biotechnology allows us to not only treat symptoms but also restore biological functions using the body’s own materials. With further development and the right partnerships with industry, we may soon be able to deliver stronger, healthier smiles with just one simple haircut”, — says the study’s lead author Sheriff Elsharkawi.

The results of the study were published in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials

Source: Gizmodo