Total dominance: NVIDIA controls 94% of the discrete graphics card market

NVIDIA has strengthened its leadership in the discrete graphics processor segment, posting its highest ever result. In the second quarter of 2025, the green company accounted for 94% of the market. Competitor AMD has only 6%, and Intel did not receive a single percentage point this time.

A previous report by Jon Peddie Research (JPR) predicted that NVIDIA would almost completely dominate the market. And JPR’s new report confirmed this trend: in the second quarter of 2025, shipments of discrete GPUs increased by 27% compared to the previous quarter, and shipments of graphics accelerators for data centers increased by an additional 4.7%.

According to JPR, in the period from 2024 to 2028, the average annual decline rate of the discrete GPU market will be -5.4%. Nevertheless, the installed base of discrete graphics cards will reach 163 million devices. Over the next five years, 87% of desktop PCs are expected to have discrete graphics. This means that the demand for graphics cards will remain high due to gaming, professional tasks, and AI applications.

In the second quarter of 2025, NVIDIA not only retained its leadership but also increased its share by 2.1% compared to the previous quarter, bringing it to 94%. At the same time, AMD lost the same 2.1% and stood at 6%. Intel remained at 0%.

The strong sales of the new GeForce RTX 50 (Blackwell) series are confirmed by NVIDIA’s financial results: the gaming segment recorded record revenue. Analysts expect these figures to grow even more during the holiday season (fourth quarter).

The JPR report also notes that the recent tariffs imposed by the United States have caused some “panic” in the market. Prices for top-end graphics cards have risen, and stocks are running low. At the same time, entry-level and mid-range graphics cards can still be bought cheaper, but buyers are trying to purchase new models at reasonable prices before the situation worsens.

No large-scale launches of GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD are expected by the end of this year. Series RTX 50 (Blackwell) and Radeon RX 9000 (RDNA 4) have already been virtually completed, but their large-scale upgrade is postponed until next year. The only potential intrigue is Intel, which may introduce a more powerful version of Battlemage.

Source: wccftech